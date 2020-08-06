News World US Donald Trump Facebook removes Trump post, while Twitter bars his campaign account
Updated:

Facebook removes Trump post, while Twitter bars his campaign account

Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Facebook has taken down a post by US President Donald Trump that it said violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.

The post contained a video clip, from an interview with Fox & Friends, in which Mr Trump claimed that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesman said on Thursday (US time).

A tweet containing the video that was posted by the Trump campaign’s @TeamTrump account and shared by the President was also later hidden by Twitter for breaking its COVID-19 misinformation rules.

A Twitter spokesman said the @TeamTrump account owner would be required to remove the post before they could use the account again.

In the telephone interview with Fox and Friends on Wednesday, Mr Trump repeated his claim it was time for US schools to reopen.

“If you look at children, children are almost – and I would almost say definitely – almost immune from this disease,” he said.

“So few, they’ve got stronger, hard to believe, I don’t know how you feel about it, but they’ve got much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this.

“They don’t have a problem, they just don’t have a problem.”

Mr Trump, who is running for re-election in November, also repeated his claim that COVID-19 with “go away like things go away”.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has said that while adults make up most of the known COVID-19 cases to date, some children and infants have been sick with the virus and can also transmit it to others.

The White House and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment. However, during a briefing at the White House, Mr Trump repeated his claim that the virus had little impact on children.

It was the first time Facebook had removed a Trump post for coronavirus misinformation, the company’s spokesman said.

It also appeared to be the first reported instance of the social media company taking down a post from the president for breaching its misinformation rules.

Facebook has taken plenty of heat from politicians and its own employees in recent months for not taking action on inflammatory posts by Mr Trump.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Disney’s Mulan experiment could change cinema forever
How the coronavirus will affect superannuation holdings for a decade
Four in 250,000: Stood-down workers don’t know if their jobs will survive
Australia can end systemic homelessness, and change thousands of lives
One life lost every 15 seconds: Global coronavirus death toll tops 700,000
Beirut officials under house arrest amid blame game over chemical storage
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video