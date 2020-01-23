Donald Trump sets record for tweets as impeachment trial enters day two

President Donald Trump has set a presidential record for activity on his favourite social media platform, tweeting and retweeting more than 130 times about his US Senate impeachment trial, the Democrats who want to replace him and much, much more.

By 4.25pm on Wednesday (Washington time), Mr Trump had barrelled through his previous record of 123 Twitter postings in a day that he set a little over a month ago, according to Factba.se, a service that compiles and analyses data on his presidency.

Mr Trump’s previous record for tweets on a single day during his time in the White House was set on December 12, 2019, the day the House Judiciary Committee opened its marathon session to approve two articles of impeachment against the President.

And, for your information, we have a record as of 4:25 pm on @realDonaldTrump. The most tweets of his presidency at 125 and counting. The most retweets ever at 110 and counting. Closing on the all time record set in 2015… pic.twitter.com/V9hLmN2lEu — Factba.se (@FactbaseFeed) January 22, 2020

Mr Trump set his all-time record for tweets in a day before he became president, with 161 posts in January 2015, according to Factba.se. Most of his tweeting that day was dedicated to plugging his reality television show.

Mr Trump started his Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and hammered out 41 tweets between 6am and 7am (local time).

He spent most of the day heading home to Washington on Air Force One – where the media contingent on board reported televisions showed Fox News for much of the flight.

The network carried the first day of opening arguments from Democratic impeachment managers, which was the subject of most of the President’s tweets.

The vast majority of his postings to his more than 71 million followers were retweets of messages, videos and images from Republican politicians and other backers haranguing Democrats.

The barrage included plenty of incendiary posts excoriating Adam Schiff, one of the House Democratic impeachment managers, and a retweet of a provocative image posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino that shows Mr Trump walking in front of a fiery scene meant to symbolise the incineration of the “Deep State”.

Democrats are expected to continue their opening arguments in Mr Trump’s trial until Friday (local time). The White House defence will follow.

-with AAP