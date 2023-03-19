News Politics Australian Politics AUKUS submarines deal draws a stinging response from Beijing
Updated:
Live

AUKUS submarines deal draws a stinging response from Beijing

The Virginia-class submarines will be built and delivered over the next 30 years. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

China’s angry reaction to Australia’s landmark deal for nuclear submarines has cast a fresh chill over what the Albanese government has been hoping as a warming relationship with Beijing.

Under a military arrangement with the United States and United Kingdom, Australia will command a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines within the next three decades.

But the federal government remains hopeful the countries’ trade relationship will not be affected.

Following the announcement of the up-to $368 billion deal by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, China accused Australia of going down a “path of error and danger”.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Australia, the UK and US had disregarded the concerns of the international community in launching the deal.

Trade Minister Don Farrell, who met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in February, said he was hopeful discussions to improve Australia’s trade relations with Beijing wouldn’t be affected by the AUKUS announcement.

‘We want a mature relationship’

“Everything is pointing in the right direction for stabilisation of the relationship and I’d be very confident that process will continue,” Senator Farrell told Sky News on Sunday.

“We want a stable relationship with China, we want a mature relationship with China.

“At the same time we want to make sure that everything we do is in our national interest and dealing with the issues of our national security.”

Senator Farrell remained confident the current $20 billion in trade sanctions imposed by China in 2020 could still be resolved.

But opposition defence spokesman Andrew Hastie said it was important to be realistic following the Chinese government’s comments about the AUKUS arrangement.

“I don’t think the relationship is at its best at the moment. I think AUKUS is going to make it difficult for (the government) to get back into a place where they want to go, (with China),” he said.

Mr Hastie said Australia’s trade relationships needed to be protected and preserved along with its national security.

“We want to contribute to the regional balance of power and acquiring nuclear submarines will be a force for good,” he said.

“We’ll be able to preserve our own sovereignty and we’ll also be able to contribute to the preservation of our neighbours’ sovereignty.”

-AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

sam-neill-coronavirus
Sam Neill tells fans not to worry after stage-3 cancer revelation
air nz skynest
Airliner innovations that aim to make the skies comfy and green
thin
Kirstie Clements: Very, very thin is in again – and that’s why everyone is on Ozempic
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday, calls for protests
Your mattress puts on weight, mainly from dead skin and randy dust mites
streaming services
Streamers’ bundling money-saving deals to retain subscribers and lure new ones