Truck ploughs into pedestrians in New York, driver arrested

Police in New York City have arrested a U-Haul truck driver accused of deliberately ploughing into pedestrians, injuring at least eight people before officers chased him down and stopped the vehicle.

The “violent rampage” on Monday (local time) through the Bay Ridge neighbourhood of New York’s Brooklyn borough left two people in critical condition and two in serious condition, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Four others sustained minor injuries, she said, adding that a police officer was among those who were hurt.

As of late Monday afternoon, police had not publicly identified the suspect. But the New York Times, citing two senior law enforcement officials speaking on condition of anonymity, gave the driver’s name as Weng Sor.

NBC reported he is 62 years old. Reuters was not able to independently verify the driver’s identity.

Shortly after the arrest, Justin Brannan, a city council member who represents the area, told news outlet NY1 that the incident “seemed random but was obviously on purpose.”

“This driver knew what he was doing, knew that he was hitting people,” Mr Brannan said, adding that when the driver was pulled over, he told police, “I want to die”.

A video clip aired on WABC-TV showed a truck narrowly missing a pedestrian on a footpath, with a police cruiser in pursuit. The pedestrian had to jump out of the truck’s path to avoid a collision.

Both Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul were briefed on the incident, officials said.

– AAP