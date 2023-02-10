US could target Chinese entities linked to spy balloon

Live

The United States will explore taking action against entities connected to the Chinese military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into US airspace, a senior State Department official says.

Washington is confident the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon, shot down by the US military last weekend off the US east coast has a “direct relationship” with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the department official said in a statement.

The FBI, which is leading efforts to analyse recovered remains of the balloon, told reporters in a briefing it had obtained only limited physical evidence and did not yet have enough information to assess its capabilities.

“It’s very early for us in this process and the evidence that has been recovered and brought to the FBI is extremely limited,” a bureau official said.

FBI officials said they still did not have access to the majority of the balloon’s “payload” where most of the onboard electronics were likely carried and that much of it remains underwater.

Separately on Thursday, speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman highlighted the flight of the Chinese balloon as another sign of Beijing’s efforts to reshape the international order.

“This irresponsible act put on full display what we’ve long recognised – that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) has become more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad,” Ms Sherman told the hearing.

Ms Sherman said Washington would continue to block China from using US technology to advance its military modernisation.

“The PRC is the only competitor with the intent and means to reshape the international order,” Ms Sherman said, adding that the balloon’s violation of US sovereignty and international law was the “latest example of that reality”.

Nevertheless, Ms Sherman said she hoped Washington and Beijing would be able to continue to work together on issues of shared concern such as climate change “at this difficult time”.

The spectacle of the Chinese balloon drifting over the US last week caused political outrage in Washington and brought into sharp focus the challenge posed by China to the US and its allies.

It prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing that both countries had hoped would patch up frayed relations.

Secretary of State Blinken would have arrived in Beijing on Sunday.

Instead, Thursday’s slew of briefings and hearings highlighted the political pressure President Joe Biden’s administration remained under to address the incident.

Democratic and Republican US lawmakers sharply criticised the US military and the President Biden administration for failing to shoot down the balloon when it first entered US airspace and instead waiting a week to do so.

The House of Representatives voted 419-0 for a resolution condemning China for the balloon incursion.

US lawmakers have demanded more information from the Biden administration about the incident.

China’s foreign ministry has said it was a weather balloon that had blown off course and accused the US of overreacting.

On Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry representative Mao Ning dismissed US charges the balloon was part of a worldwide spying fleet, saying that allegation could be part of a “US information war against China”.

In the statement released by the State Department, the senior official said the balloon manufacturer has a direct relationship with China’s military and is an approved vendor of the People’s Liberation Army.

The statement did not specify what kinds of actions Washington was considering.

The company also advertises balloon products on its website and hosts videos from past flights, which appear to have overflown US airspace and the airspace of other countries, the official said, without naming the business.

The official said the US has collected high-resolution imagery of the balloon from U-2 aircraft flybys that revealed it was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations.

China had conducted similar surveillance flights over more than 40 countries on five continents, the official said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing that activity had occurred “over the course of several years”.