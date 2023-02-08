‘Liar’: Biden faces boos, jibes in State of the Union speech

Live

US President Joe Biden has been blasted as a “liar” and booed as he delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives in January.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene repeatedly yelled back Mr Biden during Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech – taking issue with everything from his comments on fentanyl to entitlement cuts.

She yelled out “liar” and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shook his head as Mr Biden suggested some Republicans wanted cuts to medical aid and social security and stayed seated when he introduced the parents of slain black man Tyre Nichols, and the Ukraine ambassador.

“We will not cut Social Security. We will not cut Medicare,” Mr Biden said.

“If anyone tries to cut Social Security – which apparently they’re not going to do – and if anyone tries, and Medicare, I’ll stop them. I’ll veto it.”

He began his speech of more than an hour by speaking of “possibilities” and calling for Congress to find “consensus”.

“To my Republican friends – if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together in this new Congress,” Mr Biden, a Democrat, said.

“The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere … We’ve been sent here to finish the job.”

A rowdy back-and-forth erupted on the House floor with some Republicans as Mr Biden spoke about the US national debt – which he said “200 years to accumulate” but rose 25 per cent under his predecessor, Donald Trump.

“Those are the facts, check it out,” Mr Biden said, as boos and chatter started in the chamber.

“Check it out!” he continued, according to CNN.

White House officials were reportedly unconcerned at the President’s rowdy reception.

“Couldn’t have written a better moment,” one official told CNN.

“He gets energy from his audience.”

Elsewhere, he discussed the White House push to raise the $US31.4 trillion ($45.1 trillion) debt ceiling, which must be lifted in coming months to avoid a default.

The White House has said Mr Biden will not negotiate over that necessity.

Republicans want spending cuts in exchange for their support.

Mr Biden said the US economy was benefiting from 12 million new jobs, COVID no longer controlled American lives and US democracy remained intact.

“I’ve come to fulfil my constitution obligation to report the state of the union and here’s my report: Because the soul of this nation is strong, because the backbone of this nation is strong, because the people of this nation are strong, the state of the union is strong,” he said at the end of this speech, to applause.

Since his inauguration in 2021, shortly after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, Mr Biden has said he wants to unify the US. But he remains unpopular.

His public approval rating edged one percentage point higher to 41 per cent in a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll that closed on Sunday.

That is close to the lowest level of his presidency, with 65 per cent of Americans saying they believe the country is on the wrong track, compared to 58 per cent a year earlier.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once a press secretary for former Mr Trump, rejected Mr Biden’s upbeat vision of the country in her Republican response to his speech.

“In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race,” Governor Sanders said in excerpts released ahead of her televised remarks.

Mr Biden aides see the speech, which drew millions of viewers and perhaps his largest television audience of the year, as a milestone ahead of the second presidential campaign he is expected to launch in coming weeks.

He turned 80 in November and, if re-elected, would be 82 at the start of a second term, a fact that concerns many Democratic voters, polls show.

– with AAP