US President Joe Biden sounded like a candidate making his case for a second term as he addressed a raucous meeting of national Democrats who chanted, “Four more years!”

The only thing missing was an official announcement, which isn’t expected for at least several weeks.

Speaking to the Democratic National Committee on Friday, Biden boasted about helping create a strong economy and said his administration had made the country’s most significant federal investments in public works, health care and green technology in decades.

He also slammed what he called Republican extremism, suggesting that party is still too beholden to former president Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.

Biden has sought to seize the political offensive after a strong midterm election season for his party and as he looks toward 2024, with Trump having already announced another bid for the White House.

Classified documents probe

It’s especially important given mounting pressures in Washington, including a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents and a Republican-controlled House eager to serve as a check against Biden and his agenda on Capitol Hill.

Speaking before Biden on Friday night, Vice-President Kamala Harris was just as defiant about the GOP and its opposition to issues like abortion rights.

“There are those who want to stand in the way of our momentum,” she said. “The extremist, so-called leaders, who want to distract and divide our nation as they ban books, as they reject the history of America, as they criminalise doctors and nurses and the sacred right to vote.”

Earlier in Philadelphia on Friday, Biden and Harris visited a water treatment plant and hailed $15 billion in funding to remove lead pipes from service lines around the country. That comes from a bipartisan infrastructure package, which is also bankrolling railway projects the president spent this week trumpeting.

With the State of the Union address coming next week, Biden has renewed calls for political unity, something he’s acknowledged being unable to achieve.

‘This ain’t your father’s Republican Party’

But those appeals haven’t tempered Biden’s broadsides against Trump and the former president’s MAGA movement.

“This ain’t your father’s Republican Party,” Biden said, adding that the GOP agenda was so extreme that “we have to keep pointing out what the other team wants.” Of Trump loyalists, he said, “These aren’t conservatives.”

The president will have a harder time campaigning on future legislative accomplishments now that the GOP controls the House. A coming fight over extending the nation’s debt ceiling may only harden partisan clashes.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he and the White House would continue talking about ways to avoid a debt limit crisis. But, referring to federal spending, McCarthy said, “The current path we’re on we cannot sustain.”

Biden has also suggested that simply bashing Republicans won’t be enough to win, noting that Democrats have seen their support among Americans without a college degree decline. He said Friday night that his party “stopped talking to” blue-collar workers.

“We have to get working-class people to say we see them,” the president added.

In a more lighthearted nod to the coming Super Bowl, Biden declared “Fly, Eagles, fly!” and called fans in Philadelphia “the most informed, obnoxious fans in the world.”

That would ostensibly include his wife, Jill, who is a diehard Eagles supporter.

