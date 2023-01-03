NFL star ‘critical’ after shocking on-field collapse

Live

An NFL star has collapsed on the field in shocking mid-match scenes before a packed crowd, before being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was administered CPR after collapsing during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills.”

The NFL announced just over an hour after the incident that the game – which the Bengals were leading 7-3 – would not resume.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

The 24-year-old was surrounded by stunned players from both teams. When he was taken from off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

Hamlin was driven to University of Cincinnati Medical Centre.

While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR.

ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen.

He was strapped to a backboard and moved into the ambulance.

“No one’s been through this,” long-time NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on ESPN.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, either.”

The aftermath of the injury was reminiscent of when Bills tight end Kevin Everett lay motionless on the field after making a tackle on the second-half opening kick-off in Buffalo’s 2007 season-opening game against the Denver Broncos.

Everett sustained a spinal cord injury that initially left him partially paralysed.

The 182-centimetre, 91-kilogram Hamlin was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021. He played in 14 games as a rookie and then became a starter this year once Micah Hyde was lost for the season to injury.

-with AAP