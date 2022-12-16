Live

Twitter has suspended the accounts of several journalists, including reporters from CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post, with the site showing “account suspended” notices for them.

Reuters could not immediately ascertain why those accounts were suspended.

All the suspended reporters have in recent months written about Twitter’s owner, billionaire Elon Musk, and changes at the platform since he bought it.

Responding to a Tweet on the account suspensions, Mr Musk tweeted: “Same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else,” a reference to Twitter rules banning sharing of personal information, called doxxing.

He added: “Criticizing (sic) me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, Twitter suspended an account tracking Mr Musk’s private jet in real time, a month after he said his commitment to free speech extended to not banning the account.

The accounts of Times reporter Ryan Mac (@rmac18), Post reporter Drew Harwell (@drewharwell), CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan (@donie), and Mashable reporter Matt Binder @MattBinder were suspended on Friday (Australian time).

The account of independent journalist Aaron Rupar (@atrupar), who covers US policy and politics, was also suspended.

A spokesperson for The New York Times said: “Tonight’s suspension of the Twitter accounts of a number of prominent journalists, including The New York Times’s Ryan Mac, is questionable and unfortunate. Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred. We hope that all of the journalists’ accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action.”

The other reporters could not immediately be reached.

The official account of social media company Mastodon (@joinmastodon), which has emerged as an alternative to Twitter since Mr Musk bought the company for $US44 billion ($65 billion) in October, was also suspended.

Mastodon could not immediately be reached for comment.

Twitter is now leaning heavily on automation to moderate content, doing away with certain manual reviews and favouring restrictions on distribution rather than removing certain speech outright, its new head of trust and safety Ella Irwin told Reuters this month.

– AAP