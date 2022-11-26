News World US US security fears spark Huawei bans
Huawei
The United States is cracking down on Chinese telecom equipment makers. Photo: AAP
Share
The United States Federal Communications Commission has banned approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE because they pose “an unacceptable risk” to national security.

The FCC said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the US, the latest crackdown on the Chinese telecoms equipment makers.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel circulated the proposed measure, which effectively bars the firms from selling new equipment in the US, to the other three commissioners for final approval in October.

Huawei declined to comment and ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The idea was first proposed in mid-2021.

The FCC action would also affect Dahua Technology Co, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd and Hytera Communications Corp Ltd, according to the statement from the FCC.

