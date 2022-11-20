Five dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

Live

Five people have been killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs police Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Police received the initial phone call about the shooting just before midnight on Saturday, Castro said.

She said officers arrived to find one person who was believed to be the suspect inside the club.

Police did not give any information on the motive for the attack and declined to say what kind of firearm was used in the shooting.

Club Q describes itself on Google as an “adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub hosting theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows and DJs”.

The club said in a statement on its Facebook page it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community”.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the statement said.

Police taped off the area around the club, which is located in a strip mall on the outskirts of Colorado Springs.

In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was shot dead by police.

-Reuters