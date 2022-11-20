Live

Police have praised two “heroic” patrons who fought with a gunman and managed to stop his killing spree on the dance floor of a Colorado nightclub in the US.

Five people were killed and 18 others injured as the shooter bearing a rifle targeted the LGBTQ venue in Colorado Springs about midnight, while patrons were dancing.

Police chief Adrian Vasquez praised two “heroic” club-goers who stopped more lives being lost.

“Initial evidence and interviews indicate that the suspect entered Club Q and immediately began shooting at people inside as he moved further into the club,” he said.

“While the suspect was inside of the club, at least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others.

“We owe them a great debt of thanks.”

The police chief said two firearms were found at the scene, adding the suspect used a long rifle during the rampage.

One witness, Joshua Thurman, 34, told The Colorado Sun people initially kept dancing as they thought the ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ noise was part of the music at Club Q.

Mr Thurman ran to a dressing room and took shelter with two others as people were killed and wounded.

“I didn’t see much. We were laying on the ground in the dressing room and the police were yelling at the assailant. I don’t know how they got him on the ground,” Mr Thurman told the newspaper.

“When I came out of the dressing room, the police didn’t even know we were in there. … At that point, I lost my cool because when I came out there were bodies on the floor, shattered glass, broken cups, people crying,” he said.

“There was nothing keeping that man from coming in to kill us,” he said.

“Why did this have to happen? Why? Why did people have to lose their lives?”

Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old man, who was taken into custody minutes after the shooting broke out and was being treated for injuries.

Club Q, which describes itself as an adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub, called Saturday night’s events a “hate attack” in a statement on its Facebook page.

Authorities said they were investigating whether the attack was a hate crime.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, commended the “brave individuals who blocked the gunman” in a statement released on Twitter.

He said the shooting was “horrific, sickening, and devastating”.