US Sheriff releases Rust shooting probe

Live

A New Mexico sheriff’s office has released documents from his investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year on the set of Western movie Rust, as a state prosecutor decides whether to press criminal charges.

Among 551 pages published by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office are interviews with witnesses, including star Alec Baldwin, and text messages and emails from cast and crew sometimes detailing chaotic and acrimonious conditions on set before Hutchins’ death on October 21, 2021.

But the documents offer no conclusive answers as to how live ammunition got onto the movie set at a ranch outside Santa Fe and into a replica Colt .45-caliber revolver that was fired by Baldwin and killed Hutchins.

Baldwin was handed the gun during a rehearsal. A live round hit her and movie director Joel Souza, who survived.

Baldwin is among up to four people who could face criminal charges for the death of the cinematographer, New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has said.

The film and TV actor has denied responsibility for Hutchins’ death and says live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set.

In police interviews and lawsuit filings, the film’s armourer, first assistant director, prop supplier and prop master denied culpability for the shooting.

Among the documents is an FBI report that says five live bullets were found on a props trolley and in a bandolier and holster near the movie-set church where Hutchins died.

The sheriff’s office said it would release more files by December 20.

Under a lawsuit settlement between Baldwin, the film’s producers and the Hutchins family, Rust will resume filming in January with the same principal actors and director and the late cinematographer’s husband Matthew Hutchins serving as executive producer.

– AAP