Aircraft collide and crash at US airshow

Two historic military planes have collided midair at a World War Two commemorative airshow in the US.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Emergency crews were responding to the crash, airport officials said on Twitter. The show is described as the nation’s premiere World War Two airshow.

It was unclear how many people were aboard the two aircraft, the FAA said.

Video clips posted on social media showed the two aircraft colliding and crashing on the ground shortly afterwards, engulfed by flames.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations, with the latter taking the lead and providing updates, officials said.

Live TV news footage from the scene showed people setting up a cordon around the crumpled wreckage of the bomber, which lay in a grassy area.

The B-17, an immense four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of US air power during the Second World War.

The Kingcobra, a US fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of WWII and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed the fighter plane appearing to fly into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.

“It was really horrific to see,” Aubrey Anne Young, 37, of Leander, Texas, who saw the crash. Her children were inside the hangar with their father when it occurred.

“I’m still trying to make sense of it.”

Air show safety – particularly with older military aircraft – has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators.

In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people.

The NTSB said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving Second World War-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.