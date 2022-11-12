World waits as US vote count continues

Live

Arizona and Nevada election workers are toiling to tally hundreds of thousands of ballots that could determine control of the United States Senate and the shape of President Joe Biden’s next two years in office.

Officials warn the vote count in the two battleground states could drag on for days.

Winning both contests would give either Democrats or Republicans a Senate majority, while a split would transform a December 6 runoff Senate election in Georgia into a proxy battle for the chamber.

In the Nevada governor’s race, Republican Joe Lombardo defeated Democrat Steve Sisolak, Edison Research projected.

Mr Sisolak conceded the race.

“Whether you voted for me or Sheriff Lombardo, it is important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward,” Mr Sisolak said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“That is why I reached out to the sheriff to wish him success.”

Mr Sisolak said it appeared incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto would win her closely fought race against Republican state attorney general Adam Laxalt.

As of Friday night, she had closed to within some 800 votes of Mr Laxalt, with more votes to be counted in Democratic-leaning Clark County.

Political analysts anticipate a rush of campaign funds into Georgia as Republicans and Democrats gear up for the final battle of the 2022 midterm elections.

In Arizona, law enforcement officials are on high alert for potential protests, with barricades and security fencing erected around the Maricopa County elections department, where officials are working 18-hour days to verify outstanding ballots and count votes.

Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, has criticised election officials in Maricopa County as “incompetent” and “despicable,” accusing them of deliberately delaying the vote counting.

Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and a Republican, bristled at Lake’s comments.

“Everybody needs to calm down a little bit and turn down the rhetoric,” he told reporters.

“That’s the problem with what’s going on with our country right now.”

In the fight for control of the House of Representatives, Republicans were inching closer to becoming the majority and ending four years of rule by Democrats.

That would give Republicans veto power over Democrat President Biden’s legislative agenda and allow them to launch potentially damaging investigations into his administration.

Republicans had secured at least 211 of the 218 House seats they need for a majority, Edison Research projected late on Thursday, while Democrats had won 199.

Many of the races where winners have not yet been determined are in Arizona, California and Washington state.

Despite the real possibility that they may lose the House, Democrats have still cheered their success in curbing their predicted losses after they galvanised voters angry over the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion.

The Republican House leader, Kevin McCarthy, has already announced his intention to run for speaker, the most powerful official in the House, if Republicans take over.

Mitch McConnell hopes to continue as Republican leader, despite sniping from former President Donald Trump and other conservatives.

Officials overseeing vote counting in the Arizona and Nevada Senate races, where Democratic incumbents are trying to fend off Republican challengers, have said it could take until next week to tally some 520,000 uncounted mail-in ballots.

– AAP