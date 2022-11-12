Trump files lawsuit to block Capitol panel

Live

Former United States president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit seeking to avoid being compelled to testify or provide any documentation to a congressional panel investigating his supporters’ violent attack on the US Capitol.

The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack had unanimously issued a subpoena for the Republican former president to appear on or about November 14.

Lawmakers had also extended through this week their initial November 4 deadline for Mr Trump to turn over any related documentation.

Representatives for the panel could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the southern district of Florida in West Palm Beach.

The subpoena infringes Mr Trump’s constitutional right to free speech, his lawyers said in the 41-page filing that called the investigation a “quasi-criminal inquest”, adding the panel lacked the authority to compel testimony.

They also said the panel had not responded to Mr Trump’s alternative offer to respond in writing to specific questions.

In a November 9 letter to the panel attached to the lawsuit, Mr Trump’s attorneys said he would “consider” whether providing written responses “would be appropriate”.

The letter said Mr Trump “voluntarily directed a reasonable search for documents in his possession” but it “found no documents responsive to this request”.

The committee has held a series of hearings as it seeks to make its case to the public that Mr Trump was largely responsible for the deadly assault on Congress while lawmakers met to formally declare his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The panel has not said how it will proceed if Mr Trump disregards the subpoena request.

The committee, set to dissolve when the current Congress ends, could be reconstituted in some form depending on which party controls the House when its next term starts in January, an outcome that hinges on the vote count in the midterm election.