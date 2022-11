Live

Former President Donald Trump is considering a third bid for the White House, three Trump advisers say, while Trump has teased a strong possibility of a comeback at a rally in Iowa.

“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” the former president said during the rally on Thursday night, teasing a 2024 bid.

“Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you, very soon. Get ready,” he added.

Mr Trump was speed-dialing confidantes to hash out possible scenarios as he looks to benefit from expected Republican wins in Tuesday’s midterms, his advisers said.

“I think like a moth to a flame, Trump will run in 2024,” one senior adviser told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“I think that he wants to run and announcing before Thanksgiving gives him a great advantage over his opponents and he understands that.”

An announcement in the coming weeks could box out potential rivals for the party’s nomination, the advisers said.

One source familiar with Mr Trump’s plans said he intends to announce his re-election campaign shortly after Tuesday’s elections and has been sounding out potential staff.

Nonpartisan election forecasters and polls say it is highly likely Republicans will win a majority in the US House of Representatives and also have a shot at taking control of the Senate, which would give them the power to block President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda for the next two years.

Democrats’ electoral hopes have been hammered by voter concerns about high inflation, and President Biden’s public approval rating has remained below 50 per cent for more than a year, coming in at 40 per cent in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

But Mr Trump also remains unpopular after his divisive four-year term that ended with the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by his followers, then two years during which he has continued to claim falsely that his election defeat was the result of fraud.

Mr Trump currently faces a raft of investigations, including a Justice Department probe into classified documents he took from the White House after leaving office, some of which prosecutors say have not yet been recovered.

And the Reuters/Ipsos poll late last month showed that just 41 per cent of Americans view Trump favourably.

The Thanksgiving holiday is on November 24, providing Mr Trump a two-week window after the elections to make his announcement should he wish to do so.

In a direct challenge to Mr Trump, several major Republican figures are considering whether to seek the party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

Mr Trump is keeping a close eye on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to win his re-election race on Tuesday against Democrat Charlie Crist. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Mr Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, are also seen as being among potential rivals.

Announcing his re-election campaign soon could help propel Mr Trump in the early voting states of Iowa and South Carolina while his rivals are still working on their own 2024 plans, the senior adviser said.

– AAP