Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty

The man charged with breaking into US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and clubbing her husband in the head with a hammer has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges and was ordered to remain jailed without bond.

Making his first court appearance since Friday’s attack, David Wayne DePape, 42, was formally presented with state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.

DePape, who was represented in court by a public defender, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Tuesday, which prosecutors said could carry a maximum sentence of 13 years to life in prison.

San Francisco Superior Court Diane Northway ordered DePape to remain in custody without bail for pre-trial proceedings, at least until a formal detention hearing is held. But the public defender, Adam Lipson, told reporters afterward that his client remained under a federal detention hold as well.

DePape appeared in court with his right arm in a sling. His lawyer said he had suffered a dislocated shoulder when he was arrested.

DePape is accused in court documents of forcing his way into Pelosi’s home before dawn on Friday with plans to take the Speaker of the US House of Representatives hostage, and to break her kneecaps unless she told him the “truth” under his questioning.

With the Speaker away in Washington, the intruder instead confronted her husband, Paul Pelosi, who managed to slip into a bathroom to call for help on his mobile phone.

Police arrived minutes later, in time to witness the two men struggling with a hammer before the intruder grabbed the tool away and struck Pelosi over the head, according to an FBI affidavit filed in federal court on Monday.

Officers then subdued DePape and took him into custody. Officers later recovered zip ties in the home, as well as a roll of tape, rope, a second hammer, gloves and a journal in DePape’s backpack.

The intruder used the same hammer he is accused of striking Paul Pelosi to break in through a glass door to the residence, the affidavit said.

The 82-year-old real estate and venture capital executive has undergone surgery for skull fractures and injuries to his hands and right arm and remained hospitalised on Tuesday.

Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on Monday saying her husband was continuing to make “steady progress on what will be a long recovery process”.

Federal prosecutors have charged DePape separately with assault and attempted kidnapping. He was yet to be scheduled for a court appearance in the federal case.

The attack has stoked fears about politically motivated violence one week before midterm elections that will decide control of Congress during one of the most vitriolic and polarised campaign seasons in decades.

The state charges are punishable by a prison sentence of 13 years to life. The federal charges carry a combined maximum sentence of 50 years.

– AAP