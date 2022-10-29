News World US Pelosi’s husband attacked at San Francisco home
Live

Pelosi’s husband attacked at San Francisco home

Paul Pelosi, husband of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been attacked at their home in San Francisco. Photo: AP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home.

Paul Pelosi is in hospital after the incident early on Friday, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Ms Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill.

Ms Pelosi was not in the residence at the time.

Mr Hammill said the alleged assailant is in custody and the motive for the attack is under investigation.

“The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Mr Hammill said in a statement.

-AP

