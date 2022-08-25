News World US US First Lady tests positive in COVID ‘rebound’
Live

US First Lady tests positive in COVID ‘rebound’

Jill Biden has tested positive but it appears COVID has not spread to her husband. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive in a rebound case of COVID-19 but is not experiencing any symptoms while President Joe Biden continues to test negative for the virus, officials say.

Jill Biden tested positive on Wednesday by antigen testing, following a negative test the previous day, and the White House’s medical unit has notified close contacts, her deputy communications director said.

“The First Lady has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has re-initiated isolation procedures,” her deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said in a statement.

Jill Biden, 71, first tested positive for COVID-19 on August 16.

She had ended her first isolation on August 21 after a course of Paxlovid, an antiviral medication.

President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning in antigen testing, the White House said.

A White House official said the president would wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and near others.

The White House will also maintain President Biden’s increased cadence of testing and report those results, the official said.

Follow Us

Live News

meghan markle
Meghan Markle podcast – ‘boring whingefest’ or finally a chance to be her real ‘ambitious’ self?
Malcolm Turnbull: Who knew and didn’t act on Scott Morrison’s power grab?
TikTok challenge
First drink, last drink TikTok challenge goads teens into harmful trend
kohler
Alan Kohler: Evan Thornley’s plan to get super funds into housing
Murdoch v Crikey
Murdoch v Crikey highlights how Australia’s defamation laws protect the rich and powerful
Farnham surgery
John Farnham’s long surgery reveals the complexity of oral cancers