White House unhappy with Rodman’s Russia rescue bid

The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman’s reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner.

Griner, 31, a two-time Olympic champion and star player in the Women’s National Basketball Association, was convicted by a Russian court earlier this month and given a nine-year sentence on drug charges.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the verdict, calling it “unacceptable.”

The US has offered to exchange Griner for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

Rodman told NBC News on Saturday that he planned to visit Russia to seek Griner’s release.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman said.

“I’m trying to go this week.”

The NBC story did not explain who the controversial former Chicago Bulls star had received permission from.

A senior Biden administration official, who asked to remain anonymous, made clear the White House did not approve.

“It is public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” the official said.

The official also noted the State Department had issued a travel advisory warning Americans not to travel to Russia.

Rodman has sought to inject himself into international diplomacy in the past. He is one of a handful of Westerners to have met North Korean head of state Kim Jong-un.

