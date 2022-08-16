News World US FBI ‘stole’ passports during raid: Trump
FBI ‘stole’ passports during raid: Trump

Donald Trump
Ex-US president Donald Trump says the FBI "stole" his passports during the raid on his Florida home. Photo: AAP
Former US president Donald Trump has accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation of stealing his passports during last week’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else,” Mr Trump wrote on Monday on the Truth Social network he co-founded.

“This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

It remains unclear why Mr Trump only spoke out about this a week after the search of his property.

The raid followed suspicions that Mr Trump may have violated the Espionage Act and other laws by taking classified documents from the White House when he left office in January 2021.

A court in Florida published the list of seized items as well as the search warrant last Friday at the request of US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The list of seized items includes documents and several boxes. Passports are not explicitly listed there.

Fact checkers at the Washington Post newspaper say Mr Trump made more than 30,000 false or misleading statements in his four-year term from 2017.

Mr Trump and his Republican supporters say the raid was orchestrated by Democrats to deflect from President Joe Biden’s unpopularity.

Mr Trump is weighing another presidential bid in 2024.

– AAP

