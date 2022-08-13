News World US Idaho follows US Supreme Court lead and bans virtually all abortions
Idaho follows US Supreme Court lead and bans virtually all abortions

Access to abortion is being restricted across America after the overturning of Roe v Wade. Photo: Getty
A Republican-backed state law criminalising nearly all abortions has been passed in Idaho after the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision Roe v Wade that had recognised a constitutional right to the procedure.

A divided Idaho Supreme Court rejected a bid by Planned Parenthood to prevent a ban from taking effect on August 25 that the abortion provider argued would violate Idahoans’ privacy and equal protection rights under the state’s constitution.

Justice Robyn Brody, writing for the court in the 3-2 decision, said given the US Supreme Court’s June verdict, Planned Parenthood could not show it was entitled to such “drastic” relief, particularly since before the Roe ruling abortion was illegal in Idaho.

“Moreover, what petitioners are asking this court to ultimately do is to declare a right to abortion under the Idaho constitution when – on its face – there is none,” Brody said.

The justices also lifted a stay on a separate Idaho law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy enforced through private lawsuits by citizens, which the state Supreme Court put on hold in April while Roe was still in effect.

Planned Parenthood and Idaho officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

