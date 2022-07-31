News World US A single US lottery winner is now an incredible $1.33 billion richer. And yes, that’s billion — richer
Live

A single US lottery winner is now an incredible $1.33 billion richer. And yes, that’s billion — richer

The Mega Millions $1.33 billion jackpot is is going to a single unknown winner. Photo: MegaMillions
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb has beaten the odds and won a $US1.337 billion ($A1.913 billion) Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway service station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, the current Lead Director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website.

“We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Lottery officials had estimated the winning take at $US1.28 billion but revised the number up to $US1.337 billion on Saturday.

The total prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $US780.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the store that sold the ticket is a pretty big winner, too: it will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. The game is co-ordinated by state lotteries.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

recession inflation reserve bank alan kohler
Alan Kohler: The Reserve Bank is a renovator’s delight
exercise
How much exercise is best? Double the recommended amount
Australia’s history-making marathon mum and a dramatic velodrome crash at Commonwealth Games
small dogs kirstie clements
Kirstie Clements ponders the allure of small dogs, shopping trolleys and pearl necklaces
inflation
‘Inflation spiral’: Price rises broaden as households face supermarket squeeze
‘Powerful national truth teller’ and pioneering Aboriginal musician Archie Roach dies, 66