Live

US President Joe Biden has emerged from five days of isolation after contracting the coronavirus, saying serious COVID-19 illness can be avoided with vaccines, booster shoots and treatments.

“You don’t need to be president to get these tools,” Mr Biden said in the White House’s Rose Garden.

“My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I’m feeling great.

“God bless you all, and now I get to go back to the Oval Office.”

Mr Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Back to the Oval,” Mr Biden tweeted after the White House released the latest daily update from his doctor confirming that he was clear to end the isolation period that is required after someone tests positive for the coronavirus.

His tweet included a photo of a rapid COVID-19 test with the line showing a negative result.

“Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support,” the president’s tweet said.

Mr Biden, 79, tested positive last week.

He continued to work during isolation, holding meetings virtually and addressing groups through recorded messages.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, Mr Biden’s physician, wrote in Wednesday’s update that the president had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19.

Mr Biden remains free of fever and had not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours.

The symptoms were almost “completely resolved,” O’Connor reported.

“Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures,” the doctor wrote.

Mr Biden plans to wear a “well-fitting” face mask for five more days anytime he is around others.