Three shot dead in US state of Maryland

A person has opened fire at a business in the US state of Maryland, leaving at least three people dead before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release three people were found dead at the premises of Columbia Machine in Smithsburg in the west of the state, with a fourth victim critically injured.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, according to the release.

The suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff’s office said, with both being treated for wounds.

Authorities did not have information on whether the suspect and victims were employees of the company where the shooting took place, Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Carly Hose said at a news conference.

News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles, at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3000 people, is about 120 kilometres north-west of the state’s most-populous city Baltimore, close to the border with Pennsylvania.