News World US Three shot dead in US state of Maryland
Live

Three shot dead in US state of Maryland

us shooting maryland
Police officers at the scene of a fatal shooting in the US state of Maryland. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A person has opened fire at a business in the US state of Maryland, leaving at least three people dead before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release three people were found dead at the premises of Columbia Machine in Smithsburg in the west of the state, with a fourth victim critically injured.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, according to the release.

The suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff’s office said, with both being treated for wounds.

Authorities did not have information on whether the suspect and victims were employees of the company where the shooting took place, Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Carly Hose said at a news conference.

News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles, at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3000 people, is about 120 kilometres north-west of the state’s most-populous city Baltimore, close to the border with Pennsylvania.

Topics:

United States
Follow Us

Live News

Markets Market wrap
Market Wrap: Higher-than-expected rate rise, big banks bashed and oil price surge fuel mixed markets
Wimbledon singles champs to pocket $3.5m each
airports travel chaos
Holiday chaos returns to airports – with worse yet to come
cost
Madonna King: When the cost of living becomes the cost of suffering
nurses naps
Patient safety: Doctors and nurses need power naps, night shift restrictions
Energy bills
‘Be smart at home’: Three tips to cut down your energy bills