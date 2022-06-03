Biden appeals for tougher US gun laws

Live

Declaring “Enough, enough!”, US President Joe Biden has urged Congress to ban assault weapons, expand background checks and implement other sensible gun control measures to address a string of mass shootings that have struck the US. Speaking from the White House in a speech broadcast live in prime time across the US, Mr Biden asked a country stunned by the recent shootings of school children in Texas, at a medical building in Oklahoma and at a Buffalo, New York, grocery story how much it would take. “For god’s sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept?” he said on Thursday night (local time). His plea came as two people died in a shooting outside a church in Iowa. The shooter also died in the attack outside the Cornerstone Church, on the outskirts of Ames, the Story County Sheriff’s Office said. Mr Biden, a Democrat, called for several measures that have historically been blocked by Republicans in Congress, including raising the age at which adults can buy guns and repealing the liability shield that protects gun manufacturers from being sued for violence perpetrated by people carrying their weapons. “We can’t fail the American people again,” Mr Biden said, pressing Republicans to allow bills including gun control measures to come up for a vote.

He also urged a return to the 1994 nationwide ban on assault weapons. It was imposed under then-president Bill Clinton, also a Democrat, and allowed to lapse under subsequent Republican presidents.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and if we can’t ban assault weapons, then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21,” Mr Biden said.

The US, which has a higher rate of gun deaths than any other wealthy nation, has been shaken in recent weeks by the high-profile mass shootings at a grocery story in New York, an elementary school in Texas that killed 19 children, and a medical building in Oklahoma.