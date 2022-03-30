News World US Infowars host Alex Jones’ offer in Sandy Hook case
Updated:
Live

Infowars host Alex Jones’ offer in Sandy Hook case

alex jones
Alex Jones "extends his heartfelt apology" for his Sandy Hook claims, new court filings say. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Infowars founder Alex Jones has offered to pay $US120,000 ($161,000) per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings.

A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned to determine how much he should pay the families.

The plaintiffs say they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy promoted on his US show.

“Mr Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused,” new court filings posted online said.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week Jones defied a court order to attend a deposition near his home in Austin, Texas, to provide testimony ahead of the trial. Jones said he was ill.

A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday (US time) on a request by the plaintiffs to sanction Jones for not co-operating.

Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The families of eight of the victims and an FBI agent who responded to the school sued Jones, Infowars and others in Connecticut over the hoax conspiracy.

Jones has since said he believes the shooting did occur.

Jones also was found liable for damages in similar lawsuits filed in Texas by relatives of Sandy Hook victims, and also faces trial later this year.

Topics:

Alex Jones Sandy Hook United States
Follow Us

Live News
Paul Bongiorno: Expensive, temporary and targeted – and likely to fail
budget Alison Pennington
Alison Pennington: Budget billions wasted as real wages go backwards
Treasury
Alan Kohler: The real story of the budget is that Treasury got the pandemic wrong
federal budget 2022 what's in it for you
Federal budget 2022: Here’s what’s in it for you
Voters have complained about several high-profile ads online, but the AEC is powerless to intervene.
The AEC says it’s powerless to prevent lies in political advertising, and candidates are angry
‘Not fit to be Prime Minister’: Outgoing Liberal senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells lashes Scott Morrison