News World US Trump seeks to block New York subpoenas
Live

Trump seeks to block New York subpoenas

Donald Trump
Donald Trump and his family are seeking to block subpoenas issued by New York's attorney-general. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Former US President Donald Trump and his family are seeking to block subpoenas New York state Attorney-General Letitia James issued as part of a civil probe into Trump’s business practices, accusing her of “selective prosecution”.

Ms James’ office last month accused the Trump Organisation of repeatedly misrepresenting the value of its assets to obtain financial benefits, citing what her office said was significant new evidence of possible fraud.

Her court filings were part of an effort to force Mr Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr, and Ivanka Trump, to testify in the nearly three-year probe.

In their Tuesday filing seeking to block the subpoenas, lawyers for the Trumps said Ms James, a Democrat, was targeting the elder Trump, a Republican, because of her “dislike of his speech and political views” in an effort to “interfere with his political ambitions”.

The New York attorney-general’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Elective surgery
Doctors want a government plan for Australia’s growing backlog of elective surgery patients
retailers
‘Knocked back sales’: Retailers face uncertain 2022 after Omicron ruined Christmas
COVID-19 Omicron
Countries yet to hit Omicron peak, WHO warns
craig kelly
Ex-Liberal Craig Kelly looks to lure Coalition votes on vaccines
ethical ETFs
Ethical ETFs: What you need to know about sustainable investment
Movie guide
February movie guide: Hunting for lost treasure, chick flicks and an enduring, heroic love story