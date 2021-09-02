News World US Moderna misspelling leads to arrest
Live

Moderna misspelling leads to arrest

fake vaccine card
The ruse was up when airport officials noted the misspelling of Moderna. Photo: TND/Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A US woman submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to visit Hawaii with a glaring spelling error that led to her arrest: Moderna was spelled “Maderna”, according to court documents.

To bypass Hawaii’s 10-day traveller quarantine, the 24-year-old Illinois woman uploaded a vaccination card to the state’s Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu August 23 on a Southwest Airlines flight, the documents said.

“Airport screeners found suspicious errors … such as Moderna was spelled wrong and that her home was in Illinois but her shot was taken at Delaware,” Wilson Lau, a special agent with the Hawaii attorney-general’s investigation division, wrote in an email to a Delaware official.

The official confirmed there was no record vaccination record for the woman under her name and birth date.

She was charged with two misdemeanour counts of violating Hawaii’s emergency rules to control the spread of COVID-19.

She had been in custody on $US2000 ($A2700) bail until a judge released her at a hearing on Wednesday (local time) and scheduled another hearing in three weeks.

Topics:

Coronavirus Moderna
Follow Us

Live News

China Communist Party
Why China’s Communist Party is cracking down on superstar celebrities and their fans
chris hemsworth on set
Australia’s COVID-19 crisis ends Hollywood’s Down Under dream run
Is Google getting worse? Search changes may make it harder to find what you’re looking for
Elton John to release lockdown album
personal finance spring cleaning
Six ways to spring clean your finances
Restrictions ease in NSW, as state posts near record virus numbers