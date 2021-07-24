News World US JFK’s daughter to be US ambassador to Australia
JFK’s daughter to be US ambassador to Australia

US President Joe Biden plans to nominate Caroline Kennedy, daughter of late president John F Kennedy, as the country’s ambassador to Australia, CNN reports, citing three unidentified people familiar with the process.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on the report.

Ms Kennedy threw her support behind Mr Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign in February of that year, writing that the former vice president was more prepared for the job than his rivals.

Ms Kennedy previously served as US ambassador to Japan under Democratic president Barack Obama.

The first female US ambassador to Japan, Ms Kennedy was an early and prominent supporter of Ms Obama in his initial quest for the presidency in 2008 and also campaigned for him.

