Fans run for cover as shots echo through Washington baseball stadium

Fans and players scrambled for cover at a Major League Baseball game in Washington SC as the sound of gunfire filled the stadium and four people fell wounded

It was not clear to fans initially if the shooting was inside the complex.

Videos of the incident shared on social media showed some fans crowding into the third-base dugout.

The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department had earlier said on Twitter that two people where shot outside of the ballpark.

It later followed-up with a tweet that “two additional victims associated with the incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds”.

The Washington Post reported that a man was shot in the leg and a woman was shot in the back, with wounds not said to be life-threatening, citing the police.

DC Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, stressing that there no ongoing threat. More than two dozen first-responder vehicles were spotted at the scene outside the park, per the Associated Press.

This followed moments of confusion and concern within the park as the game was suspended due to what was simply called “an incident” outside the stadium in the bottom of the sixth inning

The game between the hometown Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended, with play is expected to resume on Monday AEST, followed by the regularly scheduled game.

-AAP