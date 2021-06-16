News World US Donald Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner signs book deal
Jared Kushner is expected to write about everything from the Middle East to the handling of COVID. Photo: Getty
Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former president Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal.

Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Mr Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022.

Mr Kushner has begun working on the memoir and is expected to write about everything from the Middle East to criminal justice reform to the administration’s handling of the pandemic.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The signing of Mr Kushner comes during a debate within the book industry over which Trump officials, notably Mr Trump himself, can be published without setting off a revolt at the publishing house.

Thousands of Simon & Schuster employees and authors signed an open letter this spring condemning the publisher’s decision to sign up former vice-president Mike Pence.

At a Simon & Schuster town hall in May, employees confronted chief executive Jonathan Karp, who responded that he felt the company had a mission to hear opposing sides of political debates.

He also said he did not want to publish Mr Trump because he did not think the former president would write an honest book.

-AAP

