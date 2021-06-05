News World US US flight forced to land after passenger tries to charge cockpit
Updated:

US flight forced to land after passenger tries to charge cockpit

A Delta flight landed safely in Albuquerque after being diverted due an "unruly" passenger. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to New Mexico after a passenger tried to breach the cockpit.

The “unruly” man made the unsuccessful attempt on the locked cockpit aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 386 on Friday afternoon (local time) but other passengers and crew managed to detain him, the airline said.

One passenger on the flight posted videos of the incident on Twitter and said the flight had to make an emergency landing because a passenger “tried to hijack” the plane.

The videos show a male Delta flight attendant appearing to detain the passenger in the back of the plane and also shows a passenger with his wrists zip-tied tied behind his back.

He finally was picked up and taken to the back of the plane, which was diverted to Albuquerque.

“The plane landed safely and the passenger was removed by police and the FBI. He is in custody now,” Delta said.

No one was injured. The FBI is investigating the incident.

An FBI spokesman confirmed the agency had responded to a report of a plane diverted to Albuquerque but said there had been no threat to the public.

-with agencies

Topics:

United States
Follow Us

Trending Now

Parliament House in Canberra
Parliament House whistleblower lodges human rights complaint against Commonwealth
Hotel quarantine in Victoria. Photo: AAP
‘Risk of outbreaks is too great’: Gov’t urged to ditch hotel quarantine, build more purpose-built facilities
‘Risk to public safety’: Facebook extends Donald Trump ban to two years
Scott Morrison holds a COVID vaccine vile. Dennis Atkins' headshot is in the corner.
Dennis Atkins: Scott Morrison’s scrappy week shows vaccine rollout mess could be his undoing
SMSF
Property loans to SMSFs are booming – and the risks too
An Aldi supermarket
Innovator versus follower? How Aldi’s self-service checkout move could backfire