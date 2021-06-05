US flight forced to land after passenger tries to charge cockpit

A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to New Mexico after a passenger tried to breach the cockpit.

The “unruly” man made the unsuccessful attempt on the locked cockpit aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 386 on Friday afternoon (local time) but other passengers and crew managed to detain him, the airline said.

One passenger on the flight posted videos of the incident on Twitter and said the flight had to make an emergency landing because a passenger “tried to hijack” the plane.

The videos show a male Delta flight attendant appearing to detain the passenger in the back of the plane and also shows a passenger with his wrists zip-tied tied behind his back.

He finally was picked up and taken to the back of the plane, which was diverted to Albuquerque.

“The plane landed safely and the passenger was removed by police and the FBI. He is in custody now,” Delta said.

No one was injured. The FBI is investigating the incident.

An FBI spokesman confirmed the agency had responded to a report of a plane diverted to Albuquerque but said there had been no threat to the public.

-with agencies