News World US Three ex-police officers in court over George Floyd death
Updated:

A US federal grand jury has indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest and death, accusing them of violating the black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air.

The three-count indictment unsealed on Friday names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao.

Specifically, Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force.

All four officers are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care.

Chauvin was also charged in a second indictment, stemming from the arrest and neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Kueng appeared via videoconference in US District Court in Minneapolis.

Chauvin was not part of the court appearance.

Chauvin was convicted last month on state charges of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death and is in Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison as he awaits sentencing.

The other three former officers face a state trial in August and they are free on bond.

They were allowed to remain free after Friday’s federal court appearance.

-AAP

Topics:

George Floyd
