Gamblers flee US casino as gunman opens fire on gaming floor

At least two patrons and an unidentified gunman are dead after a wild shooting spree inside the Oneida Casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots – 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” gambler Max Westphal told reporters gathered outside the locked-down casino.

“We took off running towards the highway. There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane.”

Casino spokeswoman Bobbi Webster said later that “individuals” had been shot, but she didn’t have information on how many or their conditions, and didn’t know if the shooter was still at large.

State attorney-general Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10pm that the scene “is contained. There is no longer a threat to the community”. but gave no other details.

In the meantime, I managed to get this video moments after the #GreenBay shooting. You can see armed officers rushing to aid those inside. 🎥: John Melotte / Green Bay Crime Reports pic.twitter.com/e4xr36GquR — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) May 2, 2021

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said casino patrons were evacuated from the casino and nearby properties amid chaotic scenes before it was established the shooter was dead.

The Oneida Casino is operated by the Oneida Nation.

Governor Tony Evers issued a statement late on Saturday saying he was “devastated” to hear about the shooting, but gave no details.

“While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation,” he said.

-with AAP