A policeman has died after a driver rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the US Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, officials say.

Both officers were hospitalised and one of them died from his injuries, Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters.

The suspect died in hospital after he was shot by police when he attempted to lunge at them with a knife outside the building in Washington DC on Friday.

The dramatic attacked sparked a lockdown of the US Capitol, which has since been lifted, as the National Guard was also called in.

White House secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden was “aware” of the attack. Mr Biden had left for Camp David when the incident happened.

Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters how events unfolded.

“The suspect entered what we refer to as the north barricade of the Capitol,” Police Acting Chief Pittman said.

“The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers and then hit the north barricade barrier.

“At such time the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect. He did not respond to verbal commands.”

Officer Pittman added: “The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol Police officers, at which time US Capitol Police officers fired upon the suspect. At this time the suspect has been pronounced deceased.”

Authorities said that there was no longer an ongoing threat and that the attack did not appear to be related to terrorism.

There was also no immediate connection apparent between Friday’s incident and the January 6 riot.

The crash and shooting happened at a security checkpoint near the Capitol as Congress is on recess.

Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said it has been “an extremely difficult time for US Capitol Police after the events of January 6 and now the events that have occurred here today.

“So I ask that you keep our US Capitol Police family in your thoughts and prayers.”

-with AAP