Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Major in dog house

US President Joe Biden’s rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident, nipping an individual on the White House grounds.

It is the second incident involving the younger of the Biden’s two German Shepherds

Earlier this month, Major bit a security staff member, according to media reports. The incident caused a “minor injury”, a White House spokeswoman said at the time.

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk,” Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden, said of Monday’s incident (local time).

“Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by (the White House medical unit) and then returned to work without injury.”

Following the first incident, the dog had a round of training in Biden’s home state of Delaware to help acclimate him to life at the 7-hectare complex in Washington, where he is surrounded by aides and security officers.

Champ, the older of the Biden dogs, was also taken to Delaware after the first biting issue with Major.

Mr Biden is scheduled to spend the Easter holiday weekend in the more spacious Camp David presidential retreat near Thurmont, Maryland.

The President adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018 after serving as vice-president under former president Barack Obama.

By contrast, Champ is an old Washington hand, having joined the family in 2008 when Mr Biden was elected vice-president.

For the most part, Major is a “sweet dog”, Mr Biden said earlier this month.

Mr Biden addressed Major’s training in a recent interview with ABC News.

“You turn a corner, and there’s two people you don’t know at all. And he moves to protect,” he said of the German shepherd.

“But he’s a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him. He just – all he does is lick them and wag his tail. But … I realise some people, understandably, are afraid of dogs to begin with.”

The first family is also expected to get a cat.

