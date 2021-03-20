News World US COVID outbreak partially closes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

COVID outbreak partially closes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

COVID hotspot: The Mar-a-Lago Estate, owned by Donald Trump. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Former US President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak.

That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure on Friday.

A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, the club had partially closed a section “for a short period of time” and quarantined some of its workers.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the situation by name.

The extent of the outbreak, what portions of the club were closed or how it was affecting the former first family weren’t immediately clear.

Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington in January, and has spent the weeks since laying low, golfing, dining with friends, meeting with Republican party leaders and plotting his political future as he considers running again in 2024.

His representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump was hospitalised with COVID last year and has since been vaccinated against the virus.

 

Follow Us

Trending Now

They come in good times: The irony of mouse plagues
Retail squeeze looms as consumers’ post-lockdown splurge begins to splutter
Joe Biden’s challenge: Cope with Donald Trump’s legacy of crackpot conspiracies
Hundreds rescued as Sydney’s Warragamba Dam overflows
The Ferguson Report: Wrestlemania, eat your heart out. Pugilist pollies have you beat
Dennis Atkins: As women demand justice, the PM shows why he’s the wrong man for the job
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video