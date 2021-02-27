News World US Passenger hits flight attendant over mask

A US airline passenger could be fined as much as $US35,000 after allegedly striking an flight attendant during an argument about wearing a face mask. Photo: Getty
US officials are seeking to fine an airline passenger up to $US35,000 after she allegedly struck a flight attendant who asked her and her companion to disembark during a dispute over wearing a face mask.

The confrontation aboard a Delta Air Lines flight departing from Miami International Airport for Atlanta began when the passenger’s companion refused to wear a mask, secure his tray table or fasten his seatbelt, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday.

Delta, like most airlines, requires most passengers to wear masks except when eating or drinking.

Pilots returned the plane to the gate and the pair was asked to disembark.

The female passenger began yelling at the flight attendant and other passengers, then hit the flight attendant under her left eye, according to the FAA.

The FAA did not identify the passengers.

The woman has 30 days to respond to the proposed penalty.

The FAA says it appears she violated a federal regulation against assaulting a crew member, which carries a civil penalty of up to $US35,000 ($A45,000).

The FAA announced tighter enforcement of rules against disturbances on planes after several rowdy incidents in early January on flights to and from Washington.

-AAP

