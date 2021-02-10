Prosecutors have started Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial with a graphic video of the former president’s supporters storming the US Capitol.

The House managers showed the footage juxtaposed with the speech given by then US president earlier on January 6, in which he encouraged supporters to “fight like hell”.

Senators will have up to four hours of debate on the constitutionality of impeaching a former president.

The political arguments were unfolding in the same place where politicians were forced to duck for cover when violent right-wing rioters broke into the building in what turned into a deadly assault on democracy.

Each side has two hours to make its case on Tuesday (local time), after which the Senate is expected to vote and reject the Republican efforts to dismiss the trial.

Democrats need only a simple majority to move forward.

Mr Trump’s lawyers have said he is not guilty of the sole charge of “incitement of insurrection” and that his fiery words were just a figure of speech as he encouraged a rally crowd to “fight like hell”.

Prosecutors have argued Mr Trump “has no good defence” and have promised to present new evidence.

“Presidents can’t inflame insurrection in their final weeks and then walk away like nothing happened,” Colorado Democrat Joe Neguse said.

Mr Trump is the first former US president to be tried after leaving office.

The House impeached him on January 13, a week before Democrat Joe Biden was inaugurated.

