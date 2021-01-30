News World US Democrat moving office after fiery confrontation in hallway
Updated:

Democrat moving office after fiery confrontation in hallway

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A Democratic congresswoman says she plans to relocate her Capitol Hill office for safety reasons after being “berated” by an outspoken conservative Republican congresswoman.

Democrat Cori Bush, an ordained pastor from Missouri, described confrontations with Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, whose office is near Ms Bush’s in one of the three large US House of Representatives office buildings. Both are first-term House members who took office this month.

The incidents are further evidence of discord among lawmakers after a January 6 riot in which supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, interrupting the formal certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory and leading to the deaths of five people.

Ms Bush wrote on Twitter she was moving her office after Ms Greene “berated me in a hallway” and “came up from behind me, loud and unmasked”. Public health experts have recommended masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“What I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress by the name of Marjorie Taylor Greene or anyone else – because there are others – that they are doing something or conspiring against us,” Ms Bush told MSNBC on Friday.

Ms Greene accused Ms Bush of “lying” about the matter and on Twitter called Ms Bush, who is black, “the leader of the St Louis Black Lives Matter terrorist mob”. Ms Greene is white.

Ms Greene first gained national attention for her interest in the QAnon conspiracy theory that falsely claims high-profile Democrats are part of a pedophile ring. CNN reported that before going to Congress, Ms Greene had expressed support for executing Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ms Greene also promoted Mr Trump’s false claims that he won the November election.

Ms Pelosi said on Thursday that new security measures might be needed “when the enemy is within the House of Representatives”.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has been under pressure to take action against Ms Greene and has said he would have a “conversation” with her.

-AAP

Topics:

United States
Follow Us

Trending Now

A man wearing a 'Proud Boys' shirt and an Australian flag attends the Invasion Day rally in the city on January 26, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
Australia’s right-wing extremists are stepping out of the shadows
The Ferguson Report: Google threatens to delete Australia
Neobank movement fizzes and flops as NAB prepares to swallow upstart 86 400
Why higher household savings won’t guarantee our economic recovery
Ashleigh Barty of Australia serves during her Women's Singles Semifinal match against Sofia Kenin of the United States on day eleven of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2020
Tennis gets back to its roots with an Australian Open lead-up like no other
sign for Wall Street and American flags in New York, U.S
The GameStop revolt: A populist horde makes sure Wall Street will never be the same again
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video