News World US The poignant images that show how Joe Biden took office
Updated:

The poignant images that show how Joe Biden took office

Joe Biden embraces the First Lady Dr Jill Biden at the White House after his inauguration. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States at an inauguration ceremony unlike any other.

The usual crowds of hundreds of thousands of people were nowhere to be seen.

Instead, masked spectators sat in small groups on bleachers to allow for social distancing.

More than 25,000 National Guard troops patrolled the city, quelling threats of violence and keeping members of the public away from the action.

Thankfully, the inauguration ceremony went ahead without any trouble.

Mr Biden gave a speech in which he promised to be a president for “all Americans”, including those who didn’t vote for him.

The ceremony included musical performances by A-listers Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, as well as a spoken-word performance by Amanda Gorman, the youngest ever inaugural poet.

Here are the images that show how the event unfolded:

 

Topics:

Joe Biden
Follow Us

Trending Now

australian open
Novak Djokovic hits back over quarantine complaints
Welcome to White House: President Joe Biden calls for end of ‘uncivil war’ on day of ‘history and hope’
Kogan
Kogan in trouble: Consumer advocates say $310,800 spam email fine is too small
Yulia Putintseva
Don’t feed the mice: Government warning to quarantined tennis stars
Families like no other: Meet the Bidens and the Harrises
Calming Joe Biden speech soothes a wounded nation. Now, the real repair work begins
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video