It didn’t take long for the divorce rumours to start circling the Trumps – mere hours after Joe Biden’s inauguration, in fact.

Melania Trump left her ousted former president husband in the dust, as the couple landed in Palm Beach, Florida.

Stepping off their final journey on Air Force One and onto the tarmac to a waiting crowd, Donald Trump can be seen whispering something to his wife.

He stops and poses for photos, waving to the press. Melania, dressed in a $5000-odd Gucci gown that’s being mercilessly mocked on Twitter, storms towards the waiting car, leaving her husband standing alone.

Melania is totally done. She already quit posing.

pic.twitter.com/BRoBardBgx — Diego E. Barros (@diegoebarros) January 20, 2021

She’s rumoured to be annoyed at moving to their Mar-a-Lago home – she’d prefer to set up a life in New York City. There’s also been talk since the November election that Melania is readying to divorce her husband, since he lost the presidency.

Whoever said that Melania's Gucci kaftan was the traditional Slovenian divorce dress made me laugh. — suzanne moore (@suzanne_moore) January 20, 2021

Or maybe she was just angry at her husband’s manners.

Mr Trump made the audacious move of skipping Mr Biden’s inauguration ceremony, instead giving a short speech at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, after leaving the White House.

He did, however, leave his supporters with hope.

“So just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form,” Mr Trump told supporters on Wednesday morning (US time) before boarding Air Force One for the flight to Florida.

“Have a good life. We will see you soon.”

As the Trumps took off, Frank Sinatra’s My Way played through the loud speakers.

“I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better,” he said in his farewell remarks.

“I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular.”

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday, from the Oval Office, that Mr Trump left a letter for him before his departure.

Mr Biden, ever the gentleman, didn’t reveal what was in it.

“The president wrote a very generous letter,” is all he would tell reporters.

“Because it was private, I won’t talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous.”

