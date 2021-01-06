News World US Ambulance workers in coronavirus-hit Los Angeles told to stop transporting patients likely to die
Updated:

Ambulance workers in coronavirus-hit Los Angeles told to stop transporting patients likely to die

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Los Angeles ambulance workers have been told to stop transporting some patients with extremely low survival chances to hospital, and to limit oxygen use, as record COVID-19 cases overwhelm medical resources.

Medics have been ordered not to transport adult cardiac arrest patients if they cannot not be resuscitated in the field

California has emerged as the latest epicentre of the US coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 4,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone, and hospitals bracing for another surge expected from the holiday period.

In Los Angeles, where packed hospitals have been turning away ambulances, medics were on Monday (local time) instructed not to transport adult cardiac arrest patients if they could not be resuscitated in the field.

The county’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agency also issued a directive for ambulance crews to save oxygen supplies by only administering to patients with severely low levels.

Local EMS agency head Marianne Gausche-Hill told CBS that medics were “not abandoning resuscitation” in the field, but that transporting patients with “very poor outcomes” who cannot be resuscitated could “impact our hospitals”.

California was initially praised for its handling of the pandemic in March, but is now reeling.

In the past seven days it has recorded more than twice as many cases as any other state, placing a huge strain on resources.

“Many hospitals have reached a point of crisis, and are having to make very tough decisions about patient care,” Los Angeles County director of health services Christina Ghaly said.

Firefighters trained as paramedics have been temporarily called up to assist hospital staff, while army engineers have been drafted in to bolster straining oxygen delivery systems at six hospitals.

“We’re likely to experience the worst conditions in January that we’ve faced in the entire pandemic — and that’s hard to imagine,” Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer said on Monday.

Positive COVID-19 cases in the nation’s most populous county had doubled in just over a month to 800,000, she said, with more than one in five who get tested currently returning positive results.

“The steepness of this line is frightening, and its implications for our healthcare system, our health care workers, and all the people we care about,” she added, referring to the data.

Vaccinations have begun for emergency healthcare workers and the most vulnerable in California, but Governor Gavin Newsom said the process had “gone too slowly”.

Barely one-third of 1.3 million delivered vaccines have been administered so far.

-ABC

Topics:

Coronavirus United States of America
Follow Us

Trending Now

Already ditched your 2021 health goals? Here’s how to make them stick
never walk alone coronavirus radio
Gerry Marsden gone, but he’ll never walk alone
rural-city-house-prices
Regional house prices outstrip capitals for the first time in 16 years, but it could create problems
Australian politics 2021
These will be the big Auspol fights to look forward to in 2021
Vaccine doses will be delivered to Australia two months before first jabs
Chaos ahead as Donald Trump tries everything to fight election results
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video