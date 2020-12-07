News World US Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus: Trump
Updated:

rudy giuliani coronavirus
Rudy Giuliani is yet to confirm Donald Trump's claim that he has COVID. Photo: Getty
US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Mr Trump has posted on Twitter.

“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China virus,” Mr Trump said.

He commonly calls COVID-19 the “China virus” – a term that has drawn backlash.

Mr Giuliani, 76, has not confirmed the diagnosis himself. But US media is reporting he was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington on Sunday (local time).

If confirmed, Mr Giuliani would be the latest in a string of Trump officials and White House staff – including Mr Trump himself, his wife Melania and son Barron – to have contracted the deadly virus. Mr Giuliani’s son Andrew, who is White House aide, tested positive for COVID a fortnight ago.

The former New York mayor has been spearheading Mr Trump’s floundering effort to overturn his November 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden through a flurry of lawsuits.

Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani have repeatedly claimed, contrary to evidence, that the election outcome was marred by widespread fraud.

Mr Giuliani visited Georgia on Thursday, where he urged state politicians to stop certification of Mr Biden’s win. He made similar pleas in Michigan on Wednesday and Arizona on Monday.

Mr Trump and many of his close associates have baulked at advice to wear masks and avoid crowds to stem transmission of the illness, which has roared to record levels in the US.

-with AAP

