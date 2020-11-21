Eight injured in Wisconsin mall shooting

Police in Wisconsin say that eight people were injured in a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall and that they are still seeking the suspect.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the Friday afternoon attack at Mayfair Mall.

He said the extent of injuries to the eight – seven adults and one teenager – was unknown, but all were alive.

He added that the shooter was “no longer at the scene”.

Mr Weber said based on statements from the wounded, police were seeking a white man in his 20s or 30s and were working to identify the man.

He called the mall an active crime scene and asked people to continue to stay away.

Jill Wooley was inside Macy’s with her 79-year-old mother when they heard eight to 12 gun shots just outside the store entrance.

“We heard the first shot fired and knew immediately it was a gunshot,” Ms Wooley told TV station CBS58 in Milwaukee.

“We both just dropped to the floor.”

Ms Wooley said she didn’t see anyone but the shots were “very close.” She added that they ran in the opposite direction to the basement of the store, where they then hid.

An agent who wouldn’t give his name said the mall was being “methodically” cleared. Heavily armed FBI personnel were visible at the mall.

Mall operator Brookfield Properties said in a statement they were “disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today”.

They declined further comment.

