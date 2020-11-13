Trump claims million of his votes were ‘deleted’ by election software system

Donald Trump is claiming nearly 3 million votes were “deleted” by the digital voting system used in some American counties for the US presidential election.

Maintaining his refusal to accept defeat, Mr Trump has instead blamed the Dominion software for wiping his votes or switching votes from Mr Trump to his rival Joe Biden in key states.

Dominion Voting Systems makes software that local governments around America use to help run their elections.

In his latest tweet, the US president wrote: “REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE.

“DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN.

“941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.”

Democrat Joe Biden was declared the election winner after securing the state of Pennsylvania by about 54 000 votes to exceed the necessary 270 Election College Votes.

Mr Biden also won the nationwide popular vote by more than 5 million votes, with about 77 million votes to Mr Trump’s 72 million.

Critics, media and Republicans alike have been calling on Mr Trump to provide evidence of voter fraud as his team pursues legal action that expert said was unlikely to succeed or change the outcome.

As the election drama continues, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accused the Republicans of being “engaged in an absurd circus right now refusing to accept reality” as the country suffers from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Stop the circus and get to work on what really matters to the American people,” she said at a media conference with Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer.

Mr Schumer said the Trump administration should accept its emphatic loss and focus on the coronavirus crisis which .

“The election is over. It wasn’t close. President Trump lost,” he said, adding: “Senate Republicans, stop denying reality … and start focusing on Covid.”

Mr Schumer said Republicans were supporting the president’s refusal to concede for “no other reason but fear of Donald Trump.”

While Mr Trump is yet to concede the election, CNN reports the Trump administration has been actively blocking Mr Biden from access messages from world leaders through the state department.

State Department officials told CNN, Biden’s team has had to co-ordinate discussions with world leaders without State Department resources or translation services.

Mr Biden is also being blocked from getting the same intelligence briefings as the President which could leave Mr Biden forced to play catch up when he takes office, CNN reported.

Meanwhile Mr Trump has taken aim at the Fox News channel which has not been actively supporting the president’s position.

He tweeted: “@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!”.