Twitter says it has changed its policy on hacked materials and lifted a freeze it had placed on the account of the New York Post newspaper.

The move comes despite the Post refusing Twitter’s demand that it delete six tweets that linked to stories that the company claimed were based on hacked information.

The Post could now send tweets again, the social media platform said on Friday (local time).

“We will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now tweet again,” Twitter said on Friday.

It had blocked the newspaper’s account on October 14 after it published articles about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, which Twitter said violated its hacked materials policy.

Earlier this week, Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey drew fire from Republican lawmakers, who accused the company of selective censorship against conservatives.

“Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report?” Senator Ted Cruz asked Dorsey during the hearing.

The New York Post tweeted a picture featuring Twitter’s bird logo flying out of a cage, with the caption “Twitter backs down, finally unlocks Post account after Biden ban”.

The Post reported it gained about 190,000 Twitter followers while it was locked out of its primary account by Twitter.

According to analytics tool Social Blade the increase translates to a 10.6 per cent jump in followers.

News Corp, which owns the New York Post, said Twitter’s decision had a negative commercial impact on the newspaper but its decision was an important moment for freedom of the press.

“The arbitrary blocking of the Post was a significant moment during a critical time in this election season,” News Corp said.

Last week it was reported Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter boss Jack Dorsey had agreed to face questioning by US senators over their handling of the Hunter Biden story.

-with agencies