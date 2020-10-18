A vast, angry crowd has ringed the US Supreme Court in Washington to denounce President Donald Trump and his pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The US Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an October 22 vote on the nomination of judge Amy Coney Barrett, over objections from Democrats that the confirmation process comes too close to the November 3 presidential election.

More than 26 million Americans have already cast their ballots for who they want to sit in the White House for the next four years – Trump or his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Demonstrators at the Women’s March said they were angry that Republicans appear ready to confirm Barrett’s nomination so close to election day.

Republicans had refused to move forward Merrick Garland, the pick of former president Barack Obama, for more than six months ahead of the 2016 election.

“The fact of the matter is that we are powerful and they are afraid,” Sonja Spoo of feminist advocacy group UltraViolet said.

“They are on the ropes and they know it and we are about to give the knock-out punch.”

Ginsburg, a liberal champion of women’s rights, died on September 18.

The protesters marched through downtown Washington to the Supreme Court steps.

Hundreds of marches and demonstrations were planned at city halls, parks and monuments across the country.

In confirmation hearings this week, Barrett side-stepped questions about presidential powers, abortion, climate change, voting rights and Obamacare, saying she could not answer because cases involving these matters could come before the court.

If Barrett takes a seat on the Supreme Court, conservatives would have a 6-3 majority.

-with AAP